Appointment of panel to dargah stayed

Justice A.V. Sesha Sai of the Hyderabad High Court stayed the proceedings of the Telangana Wakf Board that appointed a managing committee to Dargah-E-Idrusia at Nampally in the State capital.

The judge was hearing a plea by Habeeb Mujtaba Al Idroos, mutawalli of the dargah. The petitioner contended that he was appointed by 8th Nizam a mutawalli to the dargah. When he was sought to be removed, the High Court granted stay.

By virtue of earlier stay orders, he continues to be mutawalli. Now the management committee was appointed. The judge took this into consideration and stayed the appointment of the managing committee and adjourned the case to February 17.

Contempt proceedings

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther on Tuesday initiated contempt proceedings against 106 shop owners in Siddiamber Bazar here for occupying the footpath even after giving an undertaking to the court that they would vacate.

The bench was dealing with a case field by Lakshmi Nivas Agarwal.

On Tuesday, the court noticed that after giving sworn undertaking the shop keepers continued to occupy the footpath.

