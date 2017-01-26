Appoint teachers in a phased manner: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to appoint 23,494 teachers required for residential schools as part of KG to PG programme in a phased manner.

As many as 726 residential schools for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities would come up under the programme. Some of them have already started functioning this year while the remaining would be launched next year, Mr. Rao told an official meeting to review the functioning of the Education Department.

A release later said Mr. Rao wanted appointment of teachers to be stepped up in these institutions every year as the classes increased. For 2017-18, he said 8,245 teachers should be appointed immediately. The notification for their recruitment by the Telangana State Public Service Commission should be issued immediately.

The recruitment should be to fill up 23,494 posts, including 3,195 non-teaching posts, over the years. The break-up category-wise is: SCs - 3,090 teachers in 104 residential schools and 1,500 teachers in 30 degree residential colleges; STs - 1,554 teachers in 51 residential schools; BCs - 3,570 teachers in 119 residential schools and minorities - 4,337 teachers in 118 residential schools.

In the existing schools, another 3,920 teachers should be appointed in 98 SC residential schools, 776 teachers in 36 SC schools under Velugu project, 1,939 teachers in 65 ST residential schools, 745 teachers in 23 BC residential schools and 2,063 teachers in 82 minority residential schools.

Mr. Rao asked officials to submit proposals for construction of a new jail over 40 acres in Mahabubnagar.