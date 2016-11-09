Appoint State Finance Commission, urge activists

:Criticising the State government for failing to financially empower local bodies, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) demanded that a State Finance Commission be appointed immediately.

The members of FGG pointed out that after the State bifurcation, the funds flowing from the Union treasury rested with the State government without a part of it being allocated to gram panchayats or municipalities.

“As per article 243-1 (and 243-Y) the Governor of the State shall constitute a Finance Commission for the State to review the financial position of the gram panchayats and urban local bodies and to make recommendation regarding sharing of taxes, grant in aid to gram panchayats and urban local bodies, and the measures needed to improve the financial position of these bodies,” said M. Padmanabha Reddy, secretary, FGG.

The commission will obtain information regarding the needs of local bodies and the budget availability and commitments of the State, and accordingly recommend transfer of funds to the State government, Mr. Reddy said.

“The State government issued a Government Order on March 16, 2015, constituting a State Finance Commission only to show the Central government. Till date, neither the chairman northe four members have been appointed. Information obtained under RTI has revealed that the file is pending with the Panchayat Raj Minister,” he said.