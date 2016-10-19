Apollo Hospitals to expand its speciality clinics

Apollo Hospitals is gearing up to expand its Speciality Clinics initiative with a Rs. 450 crore boost, the group’s Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy informed on Tuesday.

Ms. Reddy said the expansion would see the 78 clinics double in number in the next few years. She also revealed that a new facility in Mumbai would take the total bed count of the hospitals over 10,000. Ms. Reddy said the funds for the Speciality Clinics would be raised through an equity partner.

The healthcare group is organising two international conferences in Chennai later this week. The seventh conference on ‘Transforming Healthcare with IT’ is expected to see narration of success stories of medical transformation through IT besides world-renowned healthcare experts delivering talks.

“This conference will be an ideal platform for knowledge transfer on unique technologies and solutions from key players in IT, Healthcare and also policy makers and government bodies to break down challenges, identify solutions and devise an execution plan to make healthcare accessible to all individuals,” Ms. Reddy informed.

Patient safety concerns

Ms. Reddy also spoke about patient safety concerns which are expected be discussed as part of the International Patient Safety Congress, being organised in Chennai on October 21 and 22.

She informed that the hospital group has developed analytics for predicting infections and healthcare parameters of patients based on its database of medical records and patient data in intensive care.