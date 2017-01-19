Apartment watchman ‘burns’ puppies to death

In an alleged case of animal cruelty, a watchman of an apartment in the city has been accused of burning two puppies to death.

Animal rights organization, People for Animals (PFA) filed a complaint with Bowenpally police on Tuesday stating that a watchman Ramakrishna who works at Satya Sai Enclave in Bowenpally had set on fire shrubbery which resulted in death of the puppies. According to the complainant Dattreya Joshi, in-charge of the organisation, the watchman knew of the litter.

“On the pretext of clearing wild growth, the watchman Ramakrishna burnt two of the three puppies. One of the puppies died a day after the incident on Tuesday,” said Mr. Joshi. He also alleged that the watchman has a history of animal abuse, as gleaned from the residents of the area. “We learnt he fatally injured dogs with rods. On Monday, he was clearing shrubbery in an open plot for which he was not responsible and away from his area of work.”

Based on the complaint of PFA, Bowenpally Police registered a case under Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act.

“We have sought photographs from the complainant and other details following which an investigation will be taken up,” said Bowenpally Inspector K. Kiran.

Last year, more than four incidents of animal cruelty reported in the city caused a nation-wide stir with protests from animal rights activists calling for a revision of animal cruelty laws in order to make them more stringent.