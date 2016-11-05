Anticipatory bail plea turned down

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the High Court at Hyderabad on Friday refused anticipatory bail to Lakshmichand Samderiya and his wife, the parents of the girl who died after 61 days of religious fasting.

The petitioners sought anticipatory bail contending that the police are likely to arrest them. The court was informed that the entire Jain community was shocked by the developments. The judge said granting anticipatory bail would not be the right solution. He also pointed out that the couple were young and should have taken more care regarding the child.

Michael Ferreira gets stay

Justice Raja Elango of the High Court at Hyderabad granted stay of all further proceedings in the criminal case lodged against former billiards champion Michael Ferreira and also the transit order against him.

The judge passed these interim orders in a writ petition filed by the former world champion and Malcom Desai, Srinivas and Baaji. It is alleged that Ferreira and his other associates were directors of Vihaan Direct Selling India (Pvt) Ltd, which was running and operating an illegal Ponzi scheme under the name QNET – previously known as Quest net in India.

Nearly 5 lakh investors from across the country were allegedly cheated in this scam.

The petitioners pointed out that they were former directors of the company and were only shareholders in the said company. The petitioners said on the same issue Mumbai Police have investigated the case. Successive complaint for the same action is not maintainable.

