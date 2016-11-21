Another feather in the cap of SCF

It was yet another feather in the cap for city-based Sports Coaching Foundation when Peace and Sports committee of Monaco city named the non-profit organisation, being run in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, one of the top three sports organisation to be eligible for the 2016 top NGO award.

SCF general secretary and former Ranji trophy cricketer K. Sai Baba, who established the centre 25 years ago, was also the recipient of the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Prothasan award by the President of India last year.

Earlier recognition

This apart, the organisation was named the ‘Best NGO’ by the Rockfeller Foundation and the Jindal Foundation recently.

“It is a huge honour for me and the entire team of SCF, which has been working tirelessly to promote sports, especially among under-privileged children,” Mr. Sai Baba said.

“We are thankful to all the government departments and the entire sports fraternity for helping us in propagating our concept of ‘Build India Through Sports’ aimed at luring more youth into sports.”

The SCF official would be visiting Monte Carlo for the awards function to be held on November 24.

