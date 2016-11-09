Andhra Pradesh agricultural panel recommends structural reforms

The Agricultural Commission, constituted by the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government to look into the aspects of inclusive and sustainable agricultural development in the State, has recommended various structural reforms in the farm sector.

According to the Commission Chairman Prof R. Radhakrishna, who is also the Chairman of the Hyderabad-based Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), the recommendations made are valid not just for AP but also other States in the country.

During the course of its study, the 11-member Commission representatives visited various other states including parts of Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karanataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, besides interacting with 5,000 farmers, farmers' leaders/associations/advocacy groups and NGOs in 19 public hearings in 13 districts of AP.

"Nearly 100 people were involved in preparation of the Commission report" which has been submitted to the AP government in August, this year, Prof Radhakrishna told The Hindu . He said that recommendations do not envisage any substantial additional investments by the Centre or the States.

The Commission is stated to have examined the institutional issues relating to tenancy, credit and marketing that inhibit inclusive growth. It has also paid attention to the challenges of climate change, water resources and technology and finally put forth an overreaching institutional framework to promote inclusive and sustainable agricultural growth.

One of the main recommendations of the Commission was establishment of a State-level agency, which could be called Andhra Pradesh Society for Sustainable Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment (APSAFE).

As per the recommendation, APSAFE is meant to help formation of Farmer SHGs (Self-help Groups) and their federations through handholding support and the provision of professional guidance. The agency should be registered as a society and should have full autonomy and authority for effective functioning. It will coordinate the activities of government departments and agencies involved in implementing government programmes.

The Commission also recommended that the State should lay greater emphasis on the promotion of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) by relaxing some of the regulations, pumping credit through formal financial institutions and establishing institutions for regular capacity building.

In this regard, it said the State should take the initiative for facilitating tie-ups with reputed organisations like Bharatiya Agro Industries Foundation (BAIF), ITC, Tata Trust, Centre for World Solidarity (CWS) and Rallis India so as to pave way for partnerships for the development of agriculture and well-being of farmers.

In the case of tenant farmers, the commission, among other aspects, recommended that the State should create land banks, as it has been doing for industry. Absentee land owners and large land owners may be encouraged to give land to the land bank on lease. The land bank, in turn, may be leased out to tenant farmers for relatively long periods. The government should guarantee the restoration of land to owners at the end of the lease period.

Stating that there was a need to create a policy advisory body which can guide the State, the Commission recommended establishment of AP Farmers Commission(APFC) like in Punjab and Haryana. The APFC needs to be headed by an eminent economist with a few agricultural economists, agricultural scientists, vice chancellors of agricultural universities, consultants from various specialisations covering agriculture and allied activities and principal secretary (agriculture) as members.

APMC should be small advisory body and its recommendations relating to government interventions will have to be approved by the government, the commission stated.

These apart, the Commission has made various other recommendations.