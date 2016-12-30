Anantasagar project works stalled

Tension prevailed for a few hours at Allipur village in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district on Thursday as villagers obstructed tunnel works. Police had to intervene and bring the situation under control. This is the sixth time that villagers are stopping tunnel works.

According to M. Venkat Reddy, a farmer and resident of the village, officials along with labourers came to the place to commence tunnel works. However, the villagers stopped the works, saying that there should be clarity on payment of compensation .

The officials did not heed their suggestion, forcing villagers to stop the work, leading to mild tension.

Police intervened and brought the situation under control.

“Less than half the affected farmers were paid compensation for trees and other structures on their land, though the amount was finalised long back. We do not know the reason for stopping payment. But cases are being registered against us for agitating for our rightful dues. Along with my son Srinivas Reddy, I was summoned to the police station,” Mr. Venkat Reddy told The Hindu adding that cases were registered against 26 people.