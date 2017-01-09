Alumnus gives Rs. 20 lakh for Sarvail residential school

The annual alumni meet of the Telangana State Residential School, Sarvail, the first residential school in the combined Andhra Pradesh, was a glittery affair with more than 500 people participating and reliving their school days.

Prominent alumni who attended the meet included Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore, City Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy, Dinakar Babu, MD of Sports Authority of Telangana State, Suryapet Collector Surendra Mohan, Y. Nagi Reddy, IG, North Zone and Mallesham, Managing Director of LIPCO. Mr. Kishore said the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had recently promised to release ₹17 crore for the school to improve infrastructure facilities at the premier institution.

Well known cardiologist in Atlanta, USA and alumnus Srinivas Reddy Gangasani announced a donation of ₹ 20 lakh for the school on the occasion, to be given as scholarships for the needy from the school.

The new team for the next year was also elected on the occasion.

The office-bearers include Dr. B. Narender Reddy (president), Rajashekhar Reddy (general secretary), Mallesham (vice-president), Vivekanand (treasurer), Vijayaraju and Krishnaiah (organising secretaries) and Sampath Reddy (organising secretary-NRI)