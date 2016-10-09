All set for a smooth Muharrum

: Four days to go before the big Ashoora procession in the city, members of Shia community geared up to ensure a smooth conduct of the event.

On Thursday, zoo officials and members from Shia community conducted a dress rehearsal of the 10th day Muharram procession by taking the lead elephant from Bibi Ka Alawa in Dabeerpura via Charminar to Chaderghat. Police officials of South Zone created a special traffic corridor to check the temperament of the elephant Rajni.

“We are having difficulty in controlling this elephant and hence this dress rehearsal by taking her through the streets and getting it accustomed to the noise. Last year, on October 24 during the 10th day procession, the elephant started walking backwards and many people were injured and this time we are not taking any chances,” said Syed Husain Jaffry, of AP Shia Youth Conference.

Parade

But in parts of the old city like Panjeshah, Dabeerpura, Darul Shifa, Purani Haveli and other Shia-dominated areas it is a sensory parade of a different kind. Black flags, blinding lights, rose petal sellers, fragrance of ood (agarwood) smoke and a dress code of black is apparent as the Bargahs, Imambaras, Dargahs and Ashoorkhanas housing alams draw the faithful by the droves.

“Though it is early days we are having regular majlis (religious gathering led by a moulvi). We have majlis in almost every big Ashoorkhana in this area. The numbers will go up from eighth day of Muharram,” says Sadiq Ali sitting outside a stall where water is being distributed to passersby. The 10th day of Muharram is reserved for commemoration of martyrdom of Hussain at the battle of Karbala, in present day Iraq.

“For these 10 days we don’t cook meat at home. We have it only after we attend majlis,” he says.

Ashoorkhanas

In the inner lanes near Bibi ka Alawa, only pedestrian traffic is allowed and even then it is difficult to walk in the narrow lanes. Makeshift shops selling green bangles, flowers, miniature water bags, and brass alams have cropped up in the lane and do brisk business. “There are some 15 Ashoorkhanas where majlis will take place every day, till the 10th day of Muharram when there is ‘khooni maatam’ and the procession led by Rajni will go around the city right up to Charminar and back to Bibi ka Alawa,” said Mr Husain.

Incidentally, the elephant Rajni is used for both Bonalu and Muharram procession in Hyderabad.

The number of majlis (religious gathering) in old city will go up from the eighth day of Muharram