Agri secretary visits ‘crisis-hit’ onion market

In view of the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, Agriculture Secretary (Telangana), C. Parthasarathi has said the State government had taken alternative steps to facilitate transactions pertaining to sale of onions.

Post the demonetisation announcement, traders and commission agents had announced a bandh between November 15 and 24. On Thursday, accompanied by Marketing Director Laxmi Bai, he undertook an inspection of onion sale transactions at the wholesale market in Malakpet.

Mr. Parthasarathi interacted with the traders and commission agents at the market and explained how the onion produce was being collected from the farm and transported to the market, a press release said.

He said that later the produce was procured by the Marketing department at a reasonable price of Rs. 8/- and sold to the consumers at Rs. 10/- through Rythu Bazaars.

The senior officer said the government, considering the interests of farmers and consumers, was closely monitoring the situation. The Secretary has issued instructions to officials at the Marketing department to speak to local traders and commission agents and keep the Agricultural Market Committees/offices open so that the transactions were done as usual.

He also instructed the concerned to pay farmers through cheque, online transfer and the Real-time Gross Settlements (RGTS) route after the transaction.

He said onion production was seen more in Jogulambha and Wanaparthy districts .

Mr. Parthasarathi also pointed out that the market price of onion had taken a dip due to supplies from adjoining Maharashtra.