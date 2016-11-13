After Morocco and Georgia, Gautamiputra Satakarni team is back in city

After successfully completing schedules canning the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Gautamiputra Satakarni , directed by Krish Jagarlamudi in exotic locales of Morocco, Georgia and Madhya Pradesh, the unit is back in the city, now shooting the final sequences in Ramoji Film City.

The final week’s scenes are being shot on Shiva Rajkumar, who is doing an important cameo role in the film, says Krish, before going mum on anything more about the film.

Considering the fact that this is Balakrishna’s 100th film, there is naturally a lot of hype and hoopla, primarily generated by the media, notwithstanding the fact that the makers are not talking much about the project at all. However, it’s not easy to hide details about such a huge project.

So here it goes. Dream Girl Hema Malini plays the mother of hero Balakrishna and Sriya Saran appears as a mother of two and wife of the hero.

Much of the film revolves around these two women, but the period, film goes a long way further.

Prodded for details, director Krish says the highlights of the film would be three long war scenes shot in Morocco, Georgia and back home here, in India. Director of photography Gnanasekhar Babu, who earlier made films like Kanche and Majnu , he said, had done a good job, going by the rushes.

The film’s theatrical trailer is to be released in 100 theatres across the two States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on December 9, followed by the audio release on December 16. It will hit the screens on Sankranti, January 14. Post its final leg of shoot, that will last till November 20, the post-production schedule will keep the makers busy.

All talk about the budget is brushed aside by the director. The film is produced by his father Sai Baba Jagarlamudi and a friend Rajeev Reddy and that possibly is the reason why there’s been no talk of the budget. “We have been able to get good footage so far and that is what is important,” says Krish.