Adoption claim: Radhika Vemula ready for DNA test

HYDERABAD: Deceased UoH scholar Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula is ready to undergo a DNA test to put to rest doubts about her son’s caste once and for all.

While a senior police officer said that such an option was given to her earlier, Ms. Radhika denied that. “It’s all lies that I was offered such a thing,” Ms. Vemula told The Hindu.

Caste claims

A senior police officer from the Cyberabad police had said that she was earlier told that a DNA test could be done to ascertain her claim that her deceased son Rohith was a Dalit and not a member of the Backward Community (BC), which is the main controversy post his death.

As of now, the police are waiting for clarity on Rohith’s caste to take the case forward, as the SC/ST Atrocity Act was also invoked to register it against the accused, which includes Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

UoH authorities say that Radhika was offered entry, but she declined.

UoH stand

A day after the police detained more than 16 people and also shifted Ms. Radhika away from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) main gate on Tuesday evening, the UoH authorities in a press note said that the security officer T.V. Rao had offered to escort Ms. Radhika to the Shopping Complex provided she came alone.

A set of lady faculty members and students declined this proposal on her behalf, added the release. However, Ms. Radhika had a different tale to tell. “I told the security people that I wanted to enter the campus after seeking permission. I asked them to let me meet the Vice-Chancellor. But I was instead taken away from there,”

Students pushed

Rohith’s friend Shiekh Riyaz who was also shifted from the main gate along with Ms. Radhika alleged that some of the UoH security personnel had pushed a few students, resulting in ruckus. “Protesting students had kept quiet when she asked them to, but we were still taken away from there,” he added.

The press release also stated two locks on the main gate were broken with the help of stones and that a police complaint will be lodged soon.