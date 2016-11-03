Hyderabad

Activists seek probe by SC judge into ‘encounter’ killing of SIMI activists

Representatives of different organisations on Wednesday urged the Centre to order a probe by Supreme Court judge into the “killing of eight activists of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in Bhopal in the guise of encounter”.

Addressing a press conference here, speakers referred to a video clip in circulation showing an armed policeman aiming and shooting at one of the SIMI activists and said it confirms that it was a ‘fake encounter’. “How come SIMI workers scaled a 32-feet high wall without suffering any scratches. Further, with so many policemen around, couldn’t they have captured the fugitives alive?” general secretary of Soofi Academy Syed Tariq Quadri asked.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 1:09:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Activists-seek-probe-by-SC-judge-into-%E2%80%98encounter%E2%80%99-killing-of-SIMI-activists/article16091409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY