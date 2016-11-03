Activists seek probe by SC judge into ‘encounter’ killing of SIMI activists

Representatives of different organisations on Wednesday urged the Centre to order a probe by Supreme Court judge into the “killing of eight activists of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in Bhopal in the guise of encounter”.

Addressing a press conference here, speakers referred to a video clip in circulation showing an armed policeman aiming and shooting at one of the SIMI activists and said it confirms that it was a ‘fake encounter’. “How come SIMI workers scaled a 32-feet high wall without suffering any scratches. Further, with so many policemen around, couldn’t they have captured the fugitives alive?” general secretary of Soofi Academy Syed Tariq Quadri asked.