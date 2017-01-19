Activists fault traffic management

A series of new measures and steps adopted over the years by the traffic officials in the city and outskirts have failed to find favour with the road safety activists. Whether it is traffic diversions for the Metro Rail project or blockades for sudden checks, the activists have called the decisions unscientific and accident-prone.

Venturing on to the highway, one cannot miss the barricades placed in a zig zag formation on one side of the road. “Nowhere in the world can we see such a system to stop vehicles and conduct checks,” said Keshav Rao Devulapally, president of an NGO, Sehat. “On sighting the barricades, speeding vehicles have to suddenly slow down. At that point a driver will be confused regarding changing of lane. There should be some warning.”

Mr. Devulapally also pointed out that the slim central dividers being placed of late in many busy lanes of the city will contribute to accidents since no radium stickers are stuck to them. To celebrate Traffic Awareness Week and promote road safety, three NGOs, Sehat, Roadkraft and Right To Walk have joined hands.

Malcolm Wolfe, president, Roadkraft opposed the closure of roundabouts in the city. “The roundabouts are a scientific method of regulating traffic which has been proven for 100 years. Introducing more number of u-turns will only lead to wasting of time and fuel. The turning radius is also tight for vehicles at u-turns. There should be more focus on educating the commuters on the importance of roundabouts and its proper usage,” said Mr. Wolfe. Another member of Roadkraft, S. Adishankar said that during the licensing process only three skills are tested instead of the 24, which is mandatory.

As part of the Traffic Awareness Week, awareness sessions will be held in Yapral and Minister Road from Thursday to Saturday and Monday to Wednesday. To participate in the programme, call Ph: 9705574315 or send email to info@roadkraft.org.