Accountant convicted in corruption case

: A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a junior accountant to undergo one-year simple imprisonment along with imposition of Rs. 1,000 fine holding him guilty in a corruption case.

The convict, Nimma Ashok Reddy, was caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials six years ago on charge of accepting Rs. 5,000 bribe from a person for processing Pay Revision Committee’s arrears bills. Mr. Reddy was working in the office of the Deputy Director of Ranga Reddy district Treasury.

After trial of the case, Principal Special Judge for ACB Cases, Hyderabad, Victor Immanuel, convicted the junior accountant and awarded jail term.