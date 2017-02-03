Abusaleh Sharif takes charge of Azad Chair

Professor Abusaleh Sharif, well-known scholar and economist joined Maulana Azad National Urdu University as Professor Chair, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Chair on Wednesday.

Mr. Abusaleh, who had served as the Chief Economist with the National Council of Applied Economic Research, is known for his key role in the formulation of Sachchar Committee recommendations.

As a follow up to the recommendations of the Sachchar Committee report, the University Grants Commission established six chairs in the name of the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Chair.

The Chair at MANUU started functioning from 2011-12.

The Chair among other objectives would undertake research in core areas such as the morals and values as evidenced in Maulana Azad’s personality and his contribution in the independence struggle of India and later in nation building, according to a release.