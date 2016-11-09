AP Bhavan row: Centre summons Chief Secretaries of TS, AP

More than two years after the bifurcation of the united State of Andhra Pradesh, there are several disputes and differences between the two States over the distribution of common assets of the combined State.

AP Bhavan, the prime property in Delhi of the united Andhra Pradesh is one such property which is yet to be divided legally. Though both the States had been using the property by demarcating it , the property is not yet divided as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014.

With the dispute persisting, Ministry of Home Affairs has convened a meeting of Chief Secretaries of both States in New Delhi on November 15. The Centre wrote to both the States way back in 2015 to resolve the issues under the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act but the differences persisted.

AP government had been insisting that the AP Bhavan properties be divided on the basis of population ratio of 52:48 as directed under the provisions of AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had requested the Centre to transfer the entire AP Bhavan property to Telangana and allot another piece of land to AP. In a letter to the Centre in June, 2016, Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao stated that the land originally belonged to the erstwhile Hyderabad State under the Nizams and as Hyderabad State was part of Telangana, the property be transferred back to Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh government which did not get response from Telangana government for division of AP Bhavan property on the basis of the APR Act, had sent a representation to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry had earlier written to Telangana to resolve the issue under the provisions of the Reorganisation Act in June, 2015 within three months. The matter should be settled as per Section 48(1) of the APR Act which states that “ in case of properties situated outside the existing States of Andhra Pradesh, such properties be apportioned between the successor States on the basis of population ratio” expeditiously, the Home Affairs Ministry wrote in the latest letter on August 30 this year.