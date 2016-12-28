ACUBIZ for students on January 9 and 10

Roots Degree College and The Hindu are organising ACUBIZ for students in the city to unearth talent and spirit of entrepreneurship. The event is being organised on January 9 and 10 at Roots Degree College. A number of events are lined up on both days, with the following competitions on day one (January 9):

1. Walk through Wall Street – Mock stock exchange

2. InQUIZitive — Business Quiz

3. Take one — Short Film

4. Pro-Display — Start Up Fest

5. Rhythm Divine — Singing

The competitions scheduled for day two (January 10) are:

1. Business Progetto - Business Plan

2. Ad-Forum - Ad Fest

3. Finance Intellica - Paper Presentation

4. Grafitii - Poster Presentation

5. TapplNotez - Dancing competitions.

All the above competitions will take place at Roots Degree College, adjacent to Katriya Hotel in Somajiguda. These competitions will be in two categories – Junior category comprising students from Class 10th, 11th & 12th or Intermediate; senior category comprising students pursuing under-graduate courses (B.A., B.Com, BBM, B.Sc. etc.). For registration, log on to www.roots.ac.in/acubiz2016 (or) www.facebook.com/acubiz2016 (or) email to acubiz@roots.ac.in.