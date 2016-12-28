ACUBIZ for students on January 9 and 10

Roots Degree College and The Hindu are organising ACUBIZ for students in the city to unearth talent and spirit of entrepreneurship. The event is being organised on January 9 and 10 at Roots Degree College. A number of events are lined up on both days, with the following competitions on day one (January 9):
1. Walk through Wall Street – Mock stock exchange
2. InQUIZitive — Business Quiz
3. Take one — Short Film
4. Pro-Display — Start Up Fest
5. Rhythm Divine — Singing
The competitions scheduled for day two (January 10) are:
1. Business Progetto - Business Plan
2. Ad-Forum - Ad Fest
3. Finance Intellica - Paper Presentation
4. Grafitii - Poster Presentation
5. TapplNotez - Dancing competitions.
All the above competitions will take place at Roots Degree College, adjacent to Katriya Hotel in Somajiguda. These competitions will be in two categories – Junior category comprising students from Class 10th, 11th & 12th or Intermediate; senior category comprising students pursuing under-graduate courses (B.A., B.Com, BBM, B.Sc. etc.). For registration, log on to www.roots.ac.in/acubiz2016 (or) www.facebook.com/acubiz2016 (or) email to acubiz@roots.ac.in.
