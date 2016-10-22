Hyderabad

ACB arrests GHMC bill collector on graft charge

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Friday arrested Madapa Narsimha Reddy, bill collector of Taxation section in GHMC Ninth Cirlce office on charges of amassing wealth illegally.

Simultaneous searches at his house and those of his relatives and associates revealed that he had acquired assets worth Rs. 2.98 crore which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. Among the assets the bill collector had acquired were houses at Balanagar and Kukatpally, seven open plots at different places, 33.01 acres of agircultural land Nanganoor and one more acre of land Cheryal in Siddipet district. Gold ornaments weighing two kilos, , Maruti Swift car, two tractors, two bikes and bank balances of Rs. 16 lakh were among the assets , the ACB officials said.

