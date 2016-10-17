A.P. varsities gear up for foreign collaboration

Sri Krishnadevaraya University (Anantapur) and Sri Padmavathi Mahila University (Tirupathi) are soon to introduce courses in creative film making, animation and music in collaboration with the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).

SKU Vice-Chancellor Rajagopal is currently working on the syllabus and coursework and a memorandum of understanding is to be signed. The women’s university is also ready to sign an MoU with the Heriot Watt University (HWU) for a course in textiles and fashion technology.

The HWU is being pursued for establishing an ‘Energy Academy’ too in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada, to focus on research in carbon and energy management, environment and renewable energies with JNTU-Ananatapur and SKU tagging along.

Improving standards

These initiatives are part of the Andhra Pradesh Government efforts to improve standards in its State varsities by forging closer ties with higher education institutions in United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. Early this year, a team led by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao, Principal Secretary Sumita Dawra and VCs of six universities went to the UK to study the best practices and explore collaborations.

The Principal Secretary recently held a meeting with the VCs to check progress in R&D tie-ups, curriculum enrichment, starting job oriented courses, faculty and student exchange programmes, etc. Stating that four universities — SVU, AU, ANU and SKU — got international rankings last year, she hoped engagements with foreign varsities could help improve ranks further as it could help tone up R&D where 60 per cent marks is given.

Dual degree

Ms. Dawra also revealed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has invited BTH to set up a campus in Amaravathi. A dual degree program between AU and Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden, which has completed 10 years, is being extended to SPMU, SKU, SVU AND JNTU-A. AU will also be hosting University of Birmingham, a top 100 varsity in the world, along with IIM-Vizag, GITAM University, Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) and SPMU to discuss on potential collaborations in R&D.

Two other initiatives discussed at the meeting were probable research collaborations with — University of Western Australia for Gender Studies and Urban Design and Town Planning will be undertaken by SPMVV, VSU and RU. A meet with the University of Edinburgh (among top 20) will be held at JNTU-K .