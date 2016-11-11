A step towards creating livelihood opportunities for youth

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Call Health Services Private Limited and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on Thursday, towards launching a jointly certified training programme to create productive livelihood opportunities for the unemployed youth in the healthcare sector.

The company would launch CallHealth Academy for Medical Pioneers and Innovation, an initiative for providing healthcare services at the patient’s doorstep.

The academy would develop holistic training modules, and partner with various industry and government bodies to provide training to people with little or no experience and make them employable in the healthcare industry. It would also help upgrade the skills of experienced healthcare professionals through advanced learning programmes, a press note informed.

The partnership would run a ‘finishing school’ to certify 200 semi-trained, unemployed youth in two years and progressively expand the base, the release said. CallHealth would employ 75 per cent of students from the batch and the rest would be provided employment by other healthcare service providers.

In another development, BSE Institute Limited, another institute offering courses in financial markets, entered into an MoU with the TASK at the CII Global Skill Summit here on Thursday, to set up a centre of excellence for financial education.

The focus of the MoU would be on training and skill development of youth in the capital markets and finance sector in Telangana.