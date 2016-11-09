A bolt from the blue for real estate agents, sellers

Hotel owner Srinivas (name changed) from Alwal has given an advance of Rs. 5 lakh to purchase five acres of agricultural land on the outskirts of Bommalaramaram village of Yadadri district near Keesara recently. As per the agreement, he had to pay the remaining sum of Rs. 30 lakh to the land owner in the next 45 days.

Both the hotel owner and the land seller were happy over the deal but were shocked on Tuesday night by the Centre’s announcement of banning currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination. Rakesh, who had kept aside a portion from his hotel’s daily collection for the past several months, is worried how to get the huge sum comprising mostly the banned notes changed.

No option

He has no other option but to postpone the payment date. Equally confused and affected is the land seller who was hoping to get the money.

He is ready to complete the deal if the buyer is ready to give him even a few lakh rupees less than the agreed amount.

More or less the same is the situation of several buyers and sellers of properties and real estate businessmen. Among others, real estate transactions are highly affected by the sudden ban of the currency notes. Unlike other sectors, money is paid mostly in cash in real estate deals -especially in the case of open lands or plots.

Government value of one square yard of land in Rampally area between Ghatkesar and Nagaram on city outskirts (coming under Medchal-Malkajgiri district) is Rs. 1,250. But the market price of one square yard land in this area is between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 14,000. “Naturally, the buyer tends to pay the sum in cash and thus the transactions run into hundreds of crores daily,” real estate agent Madanmohan says.

To a standstill

The sudden ban on high denomination currency notes brought all such deals to a standstill. They are in a fix on how to proceed further on the remaining payments.

“Till a clear picture emerges, all the registration of land and properties slated for the next few days naturally get postponed or temporarily cancelled,” is what Madanmohan and other agents say for now.