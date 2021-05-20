9th Oxygen Express arrives

Hyderabad

20 May 2021 22:57 IST

9th Oxygen Express reaches city

The 9th Oxygen Express to Hyderabad reached Sanathnagar Goods Complex bringing 119.45 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) filled in six tankers from Rourkela, Odisha, covering a distance of 1,320 km in a short period of around 22 hours. So far, 774.37 MTs of LMO has been transported with the train travelling at an average speed of 60 kmph from its originating station making use of the ‘Green Corridor’.

