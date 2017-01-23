Hyderabad

99PerHour Services raises $300,000 seed funding

HYDERABAD: 99PerHour Services (India) Pvt Ltd that offers services for homes, hotels and workplaces has raised a seed fund of $300,000 from angel investor based in the US.

The funds, from V.Aanand R., are to be utilised to expand the service categories from existing 18 to 100 across, the company said on Monday.

The company offers on demand services, at rates starting from ₹99/hour, through licensed, vetted vendors to homes, hotels, workplaces, and events in 30 minutes, a release said.

99PerHour Services is building a database of vendors in Singapore, Virginia State (U.S) and Santiago and would soon begin operations. Explaining the existing operations, the release said when customers request for a doctor, engineer, lawyer, plumber or electrician, details of all the available professionals in a 2 km radius are shared with them. In Hyderabad, it has appointed 3,000 vendors and recently prepared vendor database across 12 cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the release said.

