98,46,585 women, girls, transgender persons availed Maha Lakshmi free bus travel scheme in Karimnagar district so far

January 26, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

SDome 98,46,585 women, girls and transgender persons travelled in TSRTC buses free of cost on zero-fare tickets under the Telangana government’s Maha Lakshmi scheme in Karimnagar district since December 9, 2023, said Collector Pamela Satpathy.

Addressing the Republic Day main ceremony held here on Friday, she said the Telangana government has launched the Maha Lakshmi scheme on December 9, 2023, providing free travel for women, girls and transgender persons in the TSRTC buses across the State.

The health insurance coverage under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme was raised to ₹10 lakh to provide improved healthcare services to the needy. As many as 1751 persons availed the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme at 19 government and private hospitals in the district so far.

She said a total of 3,22,264 applications were received during the Telangana government’s Praja Palana Abhayahastham programme organised across the district from December 28, 2023 to January 6, 2024. The online data entry process of the applications is underway.

The Collector outlined various welfare schemes and other initiatives being implemented by the government in the district.

She felicitated several freedom fighters on the occasion. Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and others were present.

