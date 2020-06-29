975 more test positive in State

The spike in COVID-19 cases continued as the State registered 975 more cases on Monday. Six more deaths were reported during the day taking the total number of fatalities to 253.

The GHMC area continues to be the hotspot with 861 new cases reported on Monday while neighbouring Rangareddy district reported 40 more cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri 20.

The Health department bulletin said the number of active cases stood at 9,559 taking the total number of affected people to 15,394.

In all, 410 people were discharged during the day taking the number of recoveries to 5,582.

A total of 2,648 samples were tested, of which,1,673 reported negative. The cumulative samples tested till date crossed 85,000 mark of which 69,712 have tested negative. The department expressed concern that people were travelling across the State ever since the restrictions had been lifted. Some of them were not following the basic preventive measures like wearing masks, maintaining safe physical distance and avoiding overcrowding which resulted in spike in cases.

Among the fatalities on Monday was a 57-year Assistant Sub-Inspector of SR Nagar traffic police station.

He was undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad. He had tested positive on June 20.