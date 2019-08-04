97 more neighbourhood clinics in city soon

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in association with the State Health and Family Welfare Department has decided to launch 97 more Basti Dawakhanas or neighbourhood clinics in the city, in addition to the existing ones.

This is in line with the State government’s aim to establish a clinic for five to 10 thousand population, a statement from the GHMC has informed.

Decisions have also been taken to strengthen the existing 104 neighbourhood clinics, and 30 evening clinics, besides introducing yoga, physiotherapy, and palliative care into day care centres being run for senior citizens.

The details were discussed at a review meeting on Saturday, conducted jointly by GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Yogitha Rana, with GHMC medical officers, Urban Community Development officials, and District Medical and Health Officers of the Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts.

Mr. Dana Kishore asked the medical officers to ensure at least 100 medical check-ups per day in the neighbourhood clinics, which have facilities to conduct 200 kinds of tests and can distribute 135 types of medicines. As of now, the number of patients to the clinics hovers around 50 to 60. Mr. Dana Kishore asked the UCD officials to spread awareness about the clinics through self-help groups.He asked officials to identify premises for establishment of the 97 clinics in the coming 15 days, besides asking the engineering wing to provide infrastructure needed for the clinics.

Recreation centres

The 88 day care centres will be converted into elders’ recreation centres, where physiotherapists and yoga experts will be appointed. Palliative care too will be provided here.

The Commissioner has informed that a special sports meet will be conducted on August 15 for senior citizens with ‘Aasara’ cards.

Ms. Yogita Rana announced that funds will be allotted from the National Urban Health Mission for strengthening of the day care centres.

Evening clinics

Though evening clinics are being run in 30 urban health centres in the city, with visits by specialists from tertiary hospitals, very few knew about it, Ms.Yogita Rana said, while speaking about the need to spread awareness about them.

She noted that the Basti Dawakhanas, receiving 8,000 patients per day, reduced pressure on tertiary health facilities such as Gandhi, Osmania, Gandhi, Niloufer and fever hospitals. In 10 of these clinics, tests are being done through tele medicine, which will be expanded to other clinics too in the days to come.

Registers will be kept at all clinics for patients to record their feedback, she said, and informed that a team of senior Central government officials along with health officials and mission directors from various States, will visit the city for direct observation of Basti Dawakhanas, on August 6, 7 and 8.