969 villages in Khammam provided potable drinking water: Collector

R V Karnan outlines the welfare and development schemes during his Republic Day speech

As many as 969 villages in the district were provided potable drinking water at an estimated cost of ₹ 338.62 crore under the State government’s flagship programme Mission Bhagiratha in the district, said Collector R V Karnan.

Around 2,73,255 tap connections were allotted under the mega drinking water scheme to provide piped water supply to every household, he added. Outlining a string of welfare and development schemes during his Republic Day speech after hoisting the national flag here on Tuesday, the Collector said that a total of 5,682 KCR kits were given to women who underwent institutional deliveries in government hospitals in the district so far in 2020-21.

A ‘Matha-Sishu Sankshema Kendram’ and a super-speciality block had been set up at the district headquarters hospital. As many as 2,393 two bedroom (2BHKs) houses were handed over to the beneficiaries of the total 6,978 houses grounded under the 2BHK housing scheme in the district so far. Another 1,100 houses are ready for inauguration at Tekulapalli. As part of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19, a total of 2.39 lakh RT-PCR tests were conducted and a little over 23,000 COVID-19 positive patients were treated and discharged after their test results turned negative. The COVID-19 vaccine was administered to around 4,573 frontline medical staff including the healthcare workers across the district in the first phase of the vaccination drive so far.

The Collector enumerated a host of development works initiated under the Palle Pragati, Pattana Pragati and a slew of other schemes. He highlighted the recently inaugurated road, civic infrastructure, sports, and tourism promotion works.

Principal District & Sessions Judge C H K Bhupathi, Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal and others were present.