967 illegal structures razed in Hyderabad in 2019

GHMC’s Town Planning wing has pulled down a total of 967 structures, which were being built without permission, in the city in 2019.

This number is way higher than the 454 structures demolished last year, though several unauthorised structures still continue to be built across various circles with impunity.

Maximum number of structures were demolished in June and July last year, when a drive was taken up to identify and pull down the unauthorised buildings.

The drive was taken up after principal secretary Arvind Kumar, in a meeting with Town Planning officials, expressed displeasure about several illegal structures springing up across the city.

Many of the illegal structures pulled down were additional floors over and above the permitted number, while a few were built in the stilt floor allocated for parking. All the demolitions were of ongoing structures that had not yet been occupied.

Encroachments were removed from a total of 466 locations throughout the year. Besides, a total of 229 dilapidated buildings were brought down, starting from June up to November.