95 forest parks to be developed in State

HYDERABAD

13 June 2020 22:10 IST

Urban forest parks to serve as oxygen factories, says CS during visit to Kandlakoya

Urban forest parks being developed by the government will function as oxygen factories in the coming days, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Saturday.

Mr.Somesh Kumar inspected the Oxygen Urban Forest park at Kandlakoya in Medchal district along with forest department officials and went round the park for about three hours and enquired about rejuvenation of forests, conservation of soil and humidity, development of root stock, type of plants that can be grown in Telangana, plants to be raised in urban parks, environmental benefits and facilities to visitors.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R.Sobha explained the significance of the fully developed oxygen park and the Chief Secretary expressed happiness over the beautifully developed park. He enquired about the timing of plantation of various trees, their growth, number of visitors to the park and examined the facilities for visitors and the walk-in Aviary. He later planted some saplings in the park along with forest officials and released Silver Pheasant birds into the Aviary.

There were large tracts of forest lands surrounding Hyderabad and 59 urban forest parks were being developed at a distance of five km from the Outer Ring Road and 32 of them were already completed.

There was a plan to develop 95 forest parks through out the State, Mr.Somesh Kumar said. Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao would have a meeting with District Collectors and senior officials on June 16 and apart from other issues in the agenda, the meeting would discuss Haritha Haram, development of parks in rural and urban areas.

Yadadri model (Miyawaki plantation) would be developed in every area on at least one acre to develop dense forests. Every citizen should be part of Haritha Telangana and with increase in green cover, quality of life of every person would be improved, he said.

He assured that steps would be taken for forest rejuvenation in saturation mode overcoming shortage of funds. Fencing would be provided to prevent encroachment of forest lands and priority would be given to root stock development.

Labour Minister Malla Reddy who participated in the programme for some time told the Chief Secretary that forest department parks, Haritha Haram programmes were going on well in Medchal district.

Forest department Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar, Medchal Collector V.Venkateswarulu, Joint Secretary Prashanthi and other forest officials attended the programme.