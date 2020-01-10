908 farmers ended lives in Telangana

With 908 farmers’ suicides during 2018, Telangana was third in the country after Maharashtra and Karnataka.

According to the data released by NCRB, a total of 801 men and 107 women working in the farm sector ended their lives that year. Neighbouring Maharashtra recorded the highest number of farmers’ suicide, 3,360, followed by Karnataka with 2,232 cases.

It also said that 2,905 daily wage earners and 732 housewives ended their lives in the same year. Further, a total of 147 employed people and 16 retired persons resorted to the extreme act in 2018.

The reasons for their extreme step include marriage-related issues, impotency, poverty, love affairs, unemployment, suspected illicit relationship and property dispute.

The data stated in Telangana that 684 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy and 125 for failing in examination.