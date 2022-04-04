900 tribals to get free coaching for competitive recruitment tests

The Tribal Welfare Department will provide free coaching to a total of 900 eligible ST candidates belonging to Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts at nine centres in old undivided Khammam district for the forthcoming police, Group-I and Group-IV competitive recruitment tests. The free coaching camps will be organised under the aegis of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam. The annual family income of the candidates should be below ₹2 lakh. The eligible candidates will be selected for the programme through a screening test based on merit, according to a press release. The selected candidates will also be provided free food, accommodation and study material. Those interested can submit their applications online for the free coaching programme through the website: https: // studycircle.cgg.gov.in/tstw from April 4 to 11 before 5 p.m. Further details can be had over phone numbers 7981962660 / 9550813062 / 8143840906 from officials concerned during office hours on all working days.



