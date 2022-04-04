900 tribals to get free coaching for competitive recruitment tests
The free coaching camps will be organised under the aegis of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam.
The Tribal Welfare Department will provide free coaching to a total of 900 eligible ST candidates belonging to Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts at nine centres in old undivided Khammam district for the forthcoming police, Group-I and Group-IV competitive recruitment tests.
The free coaching camps will be organised under the aegis of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam. The annual family income of the candidates should be below ₹2 lakh.
The eligible candidates will be selected for the programme through a screening test based on merit, according to a press release. The selected candidates will also be provided free food, accommodation and study material.
Those interested can submit their applications online for the free coaching programme through the website: https: // studycircle.cgg.gov.in/tstw from April 4 to 11 before 5 p.m. Further details can be had over phone numbers 7981962660 / 9550813062 / 8143840906 from officials concerned during office hours on all working days.
