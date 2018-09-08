900-odd Haj pilgrims to land in city on Sept. 12

The Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) is bracing to deal with a large number of pilgrims who will be returning home after Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. On September 12, the first day of arrivals, as many as 900 pilgrims will reach the city.

TSHC officials said arrangements are being made to handle heavy pilgrim inflow as the first two flights are scheduled to land within an hour of each other. This, they said, is a first for the Committee. “There will be 300 passengers on each flight. A multi-department delegation, including officials from GMR, TSHC, Air India and Saudi Airlines and others, visited the Haj Terminal at the Hyderabad airport and chalked out a strategy to handle the large number of arrivals,” TSHC Special Officer S.A. Shukoor said.

The TSHC is expecting over 2,000 visitors and relatives to converge at the Haj Terminal to receive pilgrims. In view of this, a slew of measures, including enhanced security and parking, is being taken.

“Since the time difference between the first two flights is short, we are going to have seating arrangement outside the Haj Terminal for those disembarking for the second flight. By the time the customs and baggage are cleared for those reaching by the first flight, those from the second flight can wait without being put to inconvenience,” Prof. Shukoor said.

25 chartered flights

As many as 7,347 pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia from the city for the pilgrimage. Of those, 4,453 are from Telangana, 1,711 from Andhra Pradesh and 1,182 from Karnataka.

They will fly into the city by means of 25 chartered flights between September 12 and September 25.