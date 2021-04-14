90% property tax collection from ULBs despite pandemic

Nine municipalities register 100% tax collection

Municipal corporations and municipalities across Telangana have collected 90% of the property tax on demand from 20-odd lakh dwellings despite the pandemic in the last financial year of 2020-21 ending March this year. The 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), other than GHMC, had collected about ₹495 crore and another ₹226 crore of arrears, making for a total of over ₹720 crore.

The precise demand for the 20,24,315 properties has been ₹531 crore with arrears coming to ₹268 crore or a total of about ₹799 crore, said Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) N. Satyanrayana on Monday.

While nine, albeit smaller, municipalities, have registered a cent per cent property tax collection, even mopping up the arrears, 99 ULBs collected property tax of 90% of the demand or more.

The tax collection is considerably more than the previous fiscal (2019-20) when ₹561 crore was collected from the overall demand of ₹650 crore or at the rate of 86.3%. Improvement in tax collection was made possible due to formation of special teams, identifying chronic defaulters and allowing citizens to use multiple methods along with digital means to pay up, he said.

Among the municipalities which registered cent per cent collections are Korutla (Karimnagar) with 15,497 dwellings where the entire demand of ₹3.55 crore was collected. Among others are Metpalli, also in Karimnagar, with 11,766 dwellings where the demand was raised for about ₹2.24 crore plus ₹0.27 crore in arrears.

Sircilla with 21,822 dwellings and demand raised for ₹4.01 crore and arreas of ₹0.30 crore, ₹4.32 crore was collected; Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothgudem has 18,059 dwellings and demand was raised for ₹4.22 crore plus ₹0.39 crore in arrears and a total amount of ₹4.61 crore was collected. Palvancha with 15,889 properties raised a demand for ₹3.69 crore plus ₹0.22 crore and ₹3.92 crore was collected.

Khanapur in Adilabad has 6,300 properties and demand was raised for ₹2.86 crore including ₹0.93 lakh and ₹3.8 crore was collected. Chityal in Suryapet with 3,616 properties had demand raised for ₹0.58 crore including ₹0.31 crore in arreas, and ₹0.89 crore was collected. Dubbaka in Nalgonda with 5,418 properties raised a demand for ₹0.86 crore plus ₹0.30 crore in arrears to collect ₹1.16 crore.

There were other ULBs which collected 98% of the tax on demand like Peddapalli, Khammam, Manuguru, Yellandu, Nrmal, Tandur, Vikarabad, Parigi, Gundlapochampally, Bodhan, Kamareddy, Bhongir, Suryapet, Huzurnagar, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Gajwel, Sangareddy, Toopran and Nagarkurnool.

Low collection

ULBs with relatively poor collection in comparison to the tune of 56-97% include Kothakota, Chandur, Warangal, Shankarpally, Bandlaguda Jagir, Nizampet, Alair and Devarkonda. The DMA has notified municipal commissioners to mop up tax collection for this year under the ‘early bird’ scheme with 5% discount till April-end.