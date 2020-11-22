90 nomination papers rejected

2,575 nomination papers had been filed by 1,893 candidates

A total of 90 nomination papers for the December 1 GHMC polls were rejected by the election authorities following scrutiny of papers on Saturday.

According to an official statement, a total of 2,575 nomination papers were filed by 1,893 candidates. Officials rejected papers filed by 90 of them due to discrepancies and false information.

After the scrutiny, the number of nominations found valid were 539 from BJP candidates, 527 from TRS, 348 from Congress, 202 from TDP, 72 from AIMIM, 143 from recognised and registered political parties, 613 from independents, 22 from CPI and 19 from CPI(M). Sunday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

A delegation of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) led by its president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy submitted a complaint to State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi on Saturday against TRS, alleging that flex sign boards and other publicity material on government schemes are still up.

Special arrangements

Meanwhile, the SEC has given instructions to returning officers of all divisions of GHMC to issue postal ballot papers to persons (voters) with disabilities, persons aged above 80 years and COVID-19 positive persons on demand. Persons with disabilities and persons aged above 80 years, however, could also cast their vote personally by visiting the polling stations.

SEC authorities have issued instructions to make arrangements such as ramps and wheelchairs for casting of vote by such persons along with mothers with babies in arms.

COVID-19 positive persons are also allowed to cast their vote personally by wearing mask, face shield and gloves between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the polling day.