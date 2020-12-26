9 more with UK travel history test COVID positive

HYDERABAD

26 December 2020 00:04 IST

This takes the total positive cases to 16

Nine more persons who reached Telangana from or via UK have tested COVID positive from among 80 persons traced and tested, taking the total positive cases to 16 and total traced persons to 926 out of the 1,200 who flew here since December 9.

According to Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, of those who tested positive so far, four each were from Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, two from Jagitial and one each from Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal Urban districts.

He stated on Friday that the Health department was acting cautiously in the wake of the new strain of novel coronavirus found in UK.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that they were implementing tracing, testing and treating method to prevent the spread of virus, Dr. Rao said that the department was engaged in collecting details of those who travelled into the State either from or via the UK, tracing them and observing their health condition. The exercise to trace the remaining 274 persons out of 1,200 was also in progress, he noted.

In special wards

The 16 persons with UK-linked travel history and who tested COVID positive were being treated in special wards in different hospitals and 76 close contacts of these 16 persons were also identified and were in close observation with mandatory home quarantine. He hoped that the results of swab samples of these cases sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for knowing the genome sequence of virus in them would come in a couple of days.

Dr. Rao appealed to the remaining persons or their acquaintances who travelled to the State from or via UK since December 9 to give their details by calling on 040-24651119 or sending the details on whatsapp number 9154170960 so that the health staff visit them at their home and examine them medically and collect their swab samples for testing.

Stating that the Telangana government had been taking foolproof steps in fighting and preventing the spread of the virus from the beginning, he attributed the comparatively lower cases in the State to such efforts. Seeking the cooperation of people in preventing the virus spread in the coming weeks and months too, the Director of Public Health said that although there was no need to panic about the new strain of virus, people were required to be cautious and follow on all safety guidelines.