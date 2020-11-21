894 more COVID cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad and its surroundings continue to remain the hotbed

A total of 894 COVID-19 cases were reported during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on Thursday, as the positivity continues to be low in Telangana at about 2.27% of the 39,448 screening tests conducted during the period.

With the reporting of fresh cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 2,61,728 in the State. As four more deaths were reported on Thursday, the total number of fatalities has gone up to 1,423.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, the number of cases recovered from COVID has gone up to 2,47,790 as 1,057 persons were declared recovered from the infectious disease. It has further stated that the case fatality rate in Telangana continues to remain low at 0.54% against 1.5% at the national level.

The number of active cases as on Thursday 8 p.m. was 12,515, including 10,245 in home and institutional isolation and the remaining 2,270 patients admitted in several government and private hospitals across the State. Similarly, the number of samples tested for COVID-19 in the State so far has gone up to 50,50,612 as at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Of the total positive cases reported in the State so far, 70% were asymptomatic cases and the remaining 30% were symptomatic.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas continue to remain the hotbed of COVID-19 cases in the State with 154 of them reported in GHMC limits on Thursday followed by 84 in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and 70 in Rangareddy district. Outside the State capital and its surroundings, Bhadradri-Kothagudem continues to report a higher number of cases (54) compared to other rural areas (districts).