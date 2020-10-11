Hyderabad

89 MLRIT final year B. Tech students awarded certificates

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) awarded certificates to 89 final year B. Tech students who were trained in various technologies like Software Engineering Best Practices, OOPS Design Principles, Release Strategy, Introduction to Front End Technology and Database & Testing from EPAM Systems through the Pre-Education Programme.

College secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said that their students are encouraged to get trained in at least two to three certifications on latest technologies before reaching final year. In a statement, the college also signed MoUs with industry giants like Virtusa, Epam Systems, Sonata Software, Azad Engineering and Cyient to train students on trending technologies.

