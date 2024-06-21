GIFT a SubscriptionGift
89 bikers booked for performing stunts near T-Hub, Knowledge City in Hyderabad’s IT corridor  

This comes exactly three weeks after the police officials had booked 50 bikers on June 1

Published - June 21, 2024 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Cyberabad’s Raidurgam police booked 89 people who participated in bike racing, in nine different cases.

Cyberabad’s Raidurgam police booked 89 people who participated in bike racing, in nine different cases. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Raidurgam police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate booked 89 people who participated in bike racing, in nine different cases. The cases were booked in the first three weeks of June.   

As many as 89 bikes and two cars were seized belonging to the men involved in bike and car racing near T-Hub, Knowledge City in the late hours on weekends.  

10 bike riders booked by Cyberabad police

This comes exactly three weeks after the police officials had booked 50 bikers on June 1. They were spotted performing stunts around 10 p.m., obstructing the general public and causing a nuisance. Many had then escaped and were being traced by the police.

In the period between June 1- June 21, all the 89 bikers involved have been booked under charges of endangering human life and under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for rash driving and driving without licence.

The bikers were bound over before Class II executive magistrate for ₹1 lakh surety – if booked another time for the same offence, they will be have to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh, the officials explained adding that all vehicles will be handed over to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for further action under MV Act.  

