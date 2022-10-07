86-inch TV assembly line on stream

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 07, 2022 20:37 IST

A 75-86 inch television assembly line has been established by TV set maker Radiant Appliances & Electronics at its facility in Fab City near here.

This is the country’s first 86-inch assembly line for TV manufacturing, Radiant said in a release following the inauguration by MD Raminder Singh Soin. With it, the production of 75-inch Google TV, DLED, Bezelless for Lloyd has officially commenced, he said.

Radiant Appliances is part of the Resolute Group of Companies, which has over 25 years of experience in electronics manufacturing and worked with global OEMs. In May, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao had formally opened Radiant’s ₹100 crore plant. The company leadership said it manufactures TV sets for around 15 global brands and with the addition of the new plant, production capacity has increased from 2.1 million units per annum to 4.5 million units.

