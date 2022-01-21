84 power staff petition CMs of TS, AP

They say they have not been paid salary for the last 18 months

A group of 84 employees of power utilities have requested the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to amicably settle the issue of their postings at the earliest and allow them to join duties in Telangana as decided by the One-man Committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, they stated that they were working for the power utilities for the last 25 years and were allotted from AP to Telangana utilities based on the One-man (D.M. Dharmadhikari) Committee and were relieved by AP utilities on March 14 and June 26 in 2020. However, on reporting at Hyderabad after being relieved by AP, the managements of AP utilities had refused to allow them join duties for reasons not known to them.

Later, the managements of AP power utilities had also kept silent when they brought the action of TS utilities to their notice. They had also filed a contempt petition before the Supreme Court but the judgement was kept reserved since September 30 last year.

They were thrown literally onto the roads by the managements of power utilities of Telangana and AP even after putting in over two decades of services without employment and salary for more than last 18 months now.