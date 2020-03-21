8,300 more foreign returnees identified for home quarantine

Persons home quarantined in the city to arrest the spread of COVID-19 are being stamped on their hands, starting from Saturday. So far, the stamping was not being done in the city, though the persons who have recently returned from abroad are being identified and advised home quarantine.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, while sharing the details at a media interaction on Saturday, said about 8,300 persons are known to have recently arrived here from foreign countries.

All these persons will be approached and advised home quarantine for 14 days, in addition to the already identified 1,400 persons. They will be stamped on their hands along with the date up to which the quarantine is to be observed.

Health department, in coordination with GHMC and Police, has constituted 150 teams, one for each ward, which would visit homes of the persons who have recently returned from foreign countries and advise them home quarantine. Pamphlets have been printed in English, Telugu and Urdu about the dos and don’ts under home quarantine, which are being circulated near the affected localities.

“We will find out from the individual and their neighbours too if they are observing home quarantine. We are also asking them a few questions to confirm it. If they are found to be violating the quarantine, we will advise and warn them in the first instance. If they violate the instructions a second time, they will be shifted to quarantine centres,” Mr.Lokesh Kumar informed.

If the persons display symptoms of coronavirus infection, they will be shifted to the hospitals where test facilities are available. So far, no such case has been discovered during home visits, he said.

Details of four infected persons have been shared with GHMC, whose homes and surroundings are being sanitised using disinfectants. Hoardings sensitising about COVID-19 have been put up at 265 locations, and pamphlets are being distributed.

Though there is no need to sanitise all public places, GHMC has attempted spraying of disinfectant to test its efficacy on Friday. In view of possible congregations during the pcoming festive season, requests have come for sanitising all places where large congregations are expected, which are being obliged, Mr.Lokesh Kumar informed.

The commissioner appealed for voluntary observation of the ‘Janata Curfew’ called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Director, Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management Viswajit Kampati has informed that the surroundings of Charminar will be disinfected by the Disaster Response Force on Sunday. Already, the forces are carrying out the spraying widely across various public places, including bus stands, metro rail stations and bus shelters.