ADVERTISEMENT

83 traffic marshals deployed at various junctions in Cyberabad

Published - July 13, 2024 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

To address traffic issues and ensure smooth flow, traffic marshals were deployed by Cyberabad police along with Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in the IT Corridor and other parts of Cyberabad. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police along with Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), on Friday, deployed the first batch of 83 traffic marshals in the IT Corridor and other parts of Cyberabad to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic. While the traffic marshals are paid by IT and ITes companies, their training and deployment is done by the police department. They will be seen performing duties at the key junctions across the commissionerate.  

Raheja Mind Space has provided 30 of them while contributions from Phoenix, Satva Group and other IT companies, the deployment is likely to rise to 500 over the next few months. 

To address traffic issues and ensure smooth flow, traffic marshals were deployed by Cyberabad police along with Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in the IT Corridor and other parts of Cyberabad. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

“Traffic Marshals are a full-time paid team, dedicated to traffic regulation and will be deployed near all important traffic bottlenecks. This helps the Cyberabad Traffic Police to focus their time and efforts on enforcing traffic rules like signal jumping, wrong side driving, helmet-less driving etc,” Cyberabad Joint Commissioner – Traffic D. Joel Davis explained.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“These traffic marshals have been provided a different set of uniforms with a logo printed on their uniform and a different cap. They will work during the peak hours of traffic between 8 a.m.- 11.30 am and 4.30 p.m.-9.30 p.m.,” he added.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US