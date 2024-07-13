GIFT a SubscriptionGift
83 traffic marshals deployed at various junctions in Cyberabad

Published - July 13, 2024 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
To address traffic issues and ensure smooth flow, traffic marshals were deployed by Cyberabad police along with Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in the IT Corridor and other parts of Cyberabad.

To address traffic issues and ensure smooth flow, traffic marshals were deployed by Cyberabad police along with Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in the IT Corridor and other parts of Cyberabad.

 

Cyberabad police along with Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), on Friday, deployed the first batch of 83 traffic marshals in the IT Corridor and other parts of Cyberabad to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic. While the traffic marshals are paid by IT and ITes companies, their training and deployment is done by the police department. They will be seen performing duties at the key junctions across the commissionerate.  

Raheja Mind Space has provided 30 of them while contributions from Phoenix, Satva Group and other IT companies, the deployment is likely to rise to 500 over the next few months. 

To address traffic issues and ensure smooth flow, traffic marshals were deployed by Cyberabad police along with Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in the IT Corridor and other parts of Cyberabad.

To address traffic issues and ensure smooth flow, traffic marshals were deployed by Cyberabad police along with Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) in the IT Corridor and other parts of Cyberabad. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

“Traffic Marshals are a full-time paid team, dedicated to traffic regulation and will be deployed near all important traffic bottlenecks. This helps the Cyberabad Traffic Police to focus their time and efforts on enforcing traffic rules like signal jumping, wrong side driving, helmet-less driving etc,” Cyberabad Joint Commissioner – Traffic D. Joel Davis explained.  

“These traffic marshals have been provided a different set of uniforms with a logo printed on their uniform and a different cap. They will work during the peak hours of traffic between 8 a.m.- 11.30 am and 4.30 p.m.-9.30 p.m.,” he added.  

