83 traffic marshals deployed at various junctions in Cyberabad

Cyberabad police along with Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), on Friday, deployed the first batch of 83 traffic marshals in the IT Corridor and other parts of Cyberabad to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic. While the traffic marshals are paid by IT and ITes companies, their training and deployment is done by the police department. They will be seen performing duties at the key junctions across the commissionerate.

Raheja Mind Space has provided 30 of them while contributions from Phoenix, Satva Group and other IT companies, the deployment is likely to rise to 500 over the next few months.

“Traffic Marshals are a full-time paid team, dedicated to traffic regulation and will be deployed near all important traffic bottlenecks. This helps the Cyberabad Traffic Police to focus their time and efforts on enforcing traffic rules like signal jumping, wrong side driving, helmet-less driving etc,” Cyberabad Joint Commissioner – Traffic D. Joel Davis explained.

“These traffic marshals have been provided a different set of uniforms with a logo printed on their uniform and a different cap. They will work during the peak hours of traffic between 8 a.m.- 11.30 am and 4.30 p.m.-9.30 p.m.,” he added.