83 PG female students expelled from the KU hostel for one week on charges of harassing juniors

December 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

As many as 83 postgraduate female students of the Commerce and Zoology courses of Kakatiya University were expelled from the university hostel for one week on charges of harassing some junior students in the hostel.

The action follows a complaint lodged by a few PG first year female students against some senior students with the university authorities two days ago, sources said.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-ragging monitoring committee of the University conducted an inquiry into the allegations of harassment of freshers.

The Director of the University Hostels on Friday expelled a total of 83 PG female students from the university hostel for one week based on the preliminary inquiry report.

University sources said that the inquiry found that the senior students tried to rag juniors in the university women’s hostel a few days ago. The incident followed a day after an orientation programme for freshers held at the college recently.

The disciplinary action has been taken against the senior students to prevent recurrence of such “acts of misconduct” in the university hostel, sources added.

The incident has put the spotlight on the need for effective implementation of the UGC anti-ragging regulations in the higher educational institutions to curb ragging in all its forms.

In a statement, Kakatiya University Registrar T Srinivas Rao said that stern action will be taken against those who indulge in ragging in the university colleges and hostels.

