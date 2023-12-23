GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

83 PG female students expelled from the KU hostel for one week on charges of harassing juniors

The senior students reportedly tried to rag the juniors a day after the orientation programme was conducted for the freshers

December 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Kakatiya University campus in Warangal.

File photo of Kakatiya University campus in Warangal. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As many as 83 postgraduate female students of the Commerce and Zoology courses of Kakatiya University were expelled from the university hostel for one week on charges of harassing some junior students in the hostel.

The action follows a complaint lodged by a few PG first year female students against some senior students with the university authorities two days ago, sources said.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-ragging monitoring committee of the University conducted an inquiry into the allegations of harassment of freshers.

The Director of the University Hostels on Friday expelled a total of 83 PG female students from the university hostel for one week based on the preliminary inquiry report.

University sources said that the inquiry found that the senior students tried to rag juniors in the university women’s hostel a few days ago. The incident followed a day after an orientation programme for freshers held at the college recently.

The disciplinary action has been taken against the senior students to prevent recurrence of such “acts of misconduct” in the university hostel, sources added.

The incident has put the spotlight on the need for effective implementation of the UGC anti-ragging regulations in the higher educational institutions to curb ragging in all its forms.

In a statement, Kakatiya University Registrar T Srinivas Rao said that stern action will be taken against those who indulge in ragging in the university colleges and hostels.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.