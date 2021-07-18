82 unreserved passenger trains to run from today

HYDERABAD

Commuters urged to use UTS App and ATVMs

The South Central Railways will be resuming its unreserved train services for the benefit of intra-State passengers from Monday. These trains will be operated on par with express trains in terms of speed, thanks to the major major track strengthening works done over the last one year, senior officials said on Saturday.

These trains to be operated as ‘Unreserved Express Train Services’, will be introduced in a phased manner over the next week with 82 services to resume operations spread over the entire network of SCR. Passengers will be able to purchase their tickets through all the mediums – both at the booking counters in the stations as well other non-physical interactive mediums like UTS App (online), ATVM (Automatic Ticket Vending Machines), CoTVMs (Coin Ticket Vending Machines) etc.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of maintaining physical distance, passengers are encouraged to use the UTS App and ATVMs to avoid queues at the booking stations. Season tickets will also be available. General Manager Gajanan Mallya appealed to all passengers to follow the COVID protocols while both at the stations and also in the trains.

He said that while these train services are being resumed to meet the travel demands of the commuter passengers, adequate precautions like compulsorily wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, frequent sanitisation, etc should be practiced for the safety of all rail passengers.