814 GHMC drivers, workers redeployed at parks; decision protested

April 07, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)‘s decision to transfer a total of 814 workers, employed as drivers and labourers of garbage trucks on an outsourcing basis in the Transport wing, to the Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) directorate, has given rise to protests.

Through an order issued by the Additional Commissioner (Transport), the workers were asked to report to the EV&DM directorate, to be redeployed for providing security at the lakes and parks in the city.

In a letter to the GHMC Commissioner, the workers expressed their dismay at the unexpected orders and alleged that it was to help the municipal solid waste management concessionaire partner in getting total control of transportation.

Aged persons and women too are being transferred to work as security guards, they said, and also questioned the corporation’s rationale in redeploying the skilled workers for unskilled jobs.

The Municipal Sahakar Mazdoor Union, GHMC, affiliated to the INTUC, contended that the proceedings issued by the Additional Commissioner (Transport) were technically and legally bad, as those transferred were outsourced employees. GHMC was only a principal employer, who lacked authority to issue such order.

Referring to a similar instance at the beginning of the year, when 20 transport labourers were transferred to parks, and the subsequent conciliatory efforts by the Labour department under the aegis of Industrial Disputes Act, a letter addressed by the Union to the Chief Transport Officer, GHMC, reminded the latter that he had agreed to revert the orders with regard to all the 20.

Subsequently, 12 of the labourers were brought back to the parent department too. But in the fresh orders, the same workers were asked to report to the EV&DM directorate for deployment at parks, which went against the Section 18 of the Act, the letter said.

The INTUC conducted a demonstration at the Kavadiguda municipal parking yard on April 6, against the disputed order.